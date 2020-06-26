Met Office issues NI weather warnings as thunderstorms and rain to hit

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Northern Ireland as heavy rain and thunder is set to hit.

A status yellow warning for thunder is in place from 1pm on Friday until 10pm.

The regions affected are Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone.

Meanwhile, a second status yellow warning for rain is in place from 9am on Saturday until 10pm.

The warning is in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone.

The Met Office said that heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the western side of Northern Ireland this afternoon, lasting into the evening.

Some places will miss the heavier downpours, but where they do occur 15-20 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with a few places seeing 30-40 mm over a few hours.

The Met Office said that the heavy rain and thunderstorms may cause flooding and damage to buildings. The forecaster also said there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times and that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.