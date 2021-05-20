Montage from Conor's Clips - a channel created to celebrate the lives of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley

This video montage was created, with Andrew's permission, from the content of the Conor’s Clips YouTube and social media accounts, set up to keep a promise his father Andrew made to him. As Darragh Did, a charity set up in memory of Darragh, will support nationwide clubs and societies and encourage involvement and participation. Snowman for Carla, a colouring competition in memory of Carla, will launch later this year. For details of all three initiatives and to donate to the fundraising efforts to honour the legacy of Conor, Darragh and Carla, please go to: https://asdarraghdid.ie/

