MTK Global to cease operations due to ‘unfair scrutiny’ as Daniel Kinahan links impact boxing business

Daniel Kinahan co-founded the boxing management company but said he cut ties with the firm in 2017.

Boxing management company MTK Global has announced it will cease all operations at the end of April, citing “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny” due to its links with Irish crime lord Daniel Kinahan, as reasons for declining business.

Promoters and significant figures within the sporting world have recently and publicly tried to separate themselves from MTK after Daniel Kinahan – one of its co-founders – had new sanctions imposed on him and members of his family by the US government earlier this month.

Last week, US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin also said the American authorities were offering a $5m (£3.8m) reward for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the Kinahan gang or the arrest and conviction of its leaders — Daniel, his father Christy, and brother Christopher Jnr.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, MTK Global said: “As a business we have faced unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US Government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan.

“It is a matter of public record that Mr Kinahan's involvement in MTK ceased in 2017, and despite repeated reassurances in this regard, unfounded allegations about his ongoing association with us and our fighters persist.

“Since leading promoters have now informed us that they will be severing all ties with MTK and will no longer work with our fighters, we have taken the difficult decision to cease operations at the end of this month.

“MTK prospered because we always put the long term interests of our fighters at the heart of what we do. Our priority in the weeks ahead will be to ensure that our world class boxers are supported to find new partnerships as swiftly as possible.

“MTK gyms are operated independently so will remain open for the foreseeable future. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

MTK has previously represented a number of boxing’s top fighters, including multiple boxers from Belfast, such as Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes and Carl Frampton, none of whom are any longer linked with, or represented by the firm.

Mr Conlan has recently severed ties with the company, and a spokesperson for the fighter said: “Michael has no links to MTK Global. Him and Jamie (Conlan) set up their independent management and promotional company, Conlan Boxing, in July 2021 and Michael is managed by Jamie through this.”

He was further removed from MTK’s client list last Friday.

Mr Barnes, who retired from professional boxing in 2019, too said he currently has “no involvement whatsoever” with MTK.

Mr Kinahan said he cut ties with the company in 2017, but during a BBC Panorama investigation into the 44-year-old last year, MTK stated: “It is true that Mr Kinahan provides some personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global.”