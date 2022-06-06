‘My daughter Brianna’s death left me in a fog but support from Rosabel’s Rooms helped me breathe and grieve’
When Arabella Scanlan lost her nine-year-old daughter she was unprepared for the mental and financial strain. She found help and healing with Rosabel’s Room, a service set up by Dr Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe who also lost their beloved daughter and wanted to help others in her memory
Elle Gordon
The death of a child is the most difficult experience any parent can face. It is the loss of their child and the loss of the dreams and hopes that they held for them. Sadly, many families have had to face into this, the cruellest of losses. But what they might not expect to have to navigate is financial uncertainty and the mental strain that comes with that in addition to their grief.