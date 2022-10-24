New Belfast Bike stations installed to promote cycling with usage down over 50% this year

Use of Belfast Bikes has seen a decrease of over 50 percent this year, with journeys on the service below pre-Covid levels, and vandalism continuing to be a problem.

Belfast City Council officials gave elected members at the authority’s recent City Growth and Regeneration Committee meeting unwelcome statistics, while describing recent additions to the service.

Belfast Bikes has seen 1,236,408 journeys since the scheme was launched by the council in 2015. In the first quarter of this year (April to June 2022), 38,907 journeys were made — a decrease of 50.3 percent from the same period last year, and a decrease of 25.5 percent against the average since commencement of the scheme.

A council report states: “This indicates that demand for bike rental has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The current cost-of-living crisis, reduced city centre footfall, remote working and competition from other means of travel are all likely factors in the reduction in usage evidenced in quarter one.

“It should also be noted that there was an exceptionally high level of usage in 2021 that could have been due to a number of factors, not least Covid 19 restrictions. Officers are working with colleagues across council and the city to promote the bikes and drive usage.”

Councillors also heard that vandalism costs for the first quarter of this year reached £6,980, of which £4,077 is payable by the council. That is a reduction of 57 percent compared to this time last year — but the costs this quarter remain in line with the first quarter average since the scheme commenced (£3,997).

The report states: “Members will be aware that vandalism is an ongoing problem. Upgrades to the forks to help prevent the unauthorised removal of bikes has been successful however, damage is now being caused to the rear wheels while bikes are being forced from docking stations.

“There is of course a correlation between bike usage and vandalism. The PSNI and the council continue to deliver community engagement initiatives to help decrease vandalism incidents.”

Income from subscriptions and usage charges at the end of this quarter is £52,091. The report states this is “significantly below” the amount for the same period last year but adds: “it should be noted that Year Six was an exceptional year with usage significantly higher than average.”

However, membership rates of the scheme remain at healthy levels, with 21,756 active Belfast Bike members at the end of this year’s first quarter — an increase of 67 percent compared to the same period last year (13,000). “Pay as you go” memberships were the most popular form of membership, accounting for 85 percent of users in this quarter — 5,092 PAYG memberships were created during this period.

Additional Belfast Bikes docking stations have been installed this year at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, Olympia Leisure Centre, the Kennedy Centre, the Waterworks and the Titanic Quarter.

A council procurement exercise has commenced for the installation of eight new stations in the north at Yorkgate and Shore Road, in the west at St Mary’s College and Shankill Road, in the south at Lisburn Road and Malone Road, and in the east at Castlereagh Road and Upper Newtownards Road. Seven stations will follow next year.

In the summer the council outlined a plan to deliver a host of new covered cycle stands, cycle repair kits and secured cycle parking provision throughout the city. Elected representatives approved 10 new covered cycle stands, costing £100k, and also approved the acceptance of a Letter of Offer for £207,500 of capital funding from Stormont, for further covered cycle parking, as well as secure cycle parking and cycle repair stands.

The new covered cycle stands are at the Gasworks, St George’s Market, Grosvenor Community Centre, Shankill Leisure Centre, Belmont Park, Inverary Community Centre, Belfast Zoo, the Waterworks, Belvoir Activity Centre, and the Mary Peters Track.