Newry gym owner charged with driving while disqualified

Court: Declan Trainor has also been charged with breaches of Covid restrictions

A Newry gym owner already facing accusations of breaching Covid regulations was on Wednesday charged with driving while disqualified.

In addition, 32-year-old Declan Trainor was charged with driving a silver Audi in the vicinity of the Belfast Road in Newry without insurance on December 8 this year.

Giving evidence to Newry Magistrates' Court, a police officer said he believed he could connect Trainor to the charges.

Trainor did not attend court where a prosecuting lawyer said the case would proceed "as per the charge sheet".

District Judge Eamon King adjourned the case for two weeks to January 13 "for attitude".

In his other two cases - where Trainor faces three charges of breaching Covid regulations - he has represented himself.

Trainor has declared that he intends to "challenge the jurisdiction" of the court in relation to those offences.

Trainor, from Rossmara Park in Warrenpoint, faces charges on two bills of indictment.

He is charged with three counts of contravening requirements under the Covid restrictions, allegedly committed on dates between December 1-8 this year.

When he first appeared in court earlier this month, he was asked if he had anything to say.

The defendant replied: "My name is Declan.

"I am a living man. I was born on 11 of the eighth '88."

Trainor said he had provided the court with letters, one of which was a "request for clarification" which he wished for the district judge to "fill out".

He added that he also wanted "disclosure" on the law as he was "challenging the jurisdiction" of the court, requesting that he be supplied with "evidence" within 28 days.

The Covid charges arise following a handful of videos, shot by Trainor himself, at The Gym in Newry city.

It shows half a dozen officers arresting him after they gain entry to his premises as he debates with them the legalities of their actions.

In the videos - which have been shared thousands of times across social media platforms and which have attracted both vehement support and stinging criticism - Trainor calls on the public to "take a stand" against Covid restrictions.