Newtownabbey couple celebrate as M&S introduces accessible trolley for disabled children

Marks & Spencer at Abbey Centre is the first M&S store to offer the Firefly GoTo Shop, an adapted shopping cart designed for children with extra postural needs

William and Chloe with their daughter Penelope, who has since passed away after being born with Edwards' syndrome

A young couple from Newtownabbey have shared their delight after Marks & Spencer introduced an accessible shopping trolley for those visiting with severely disabled children.

Chloe Jordan (26) and her husband, William, campaigned for the store to introduce the trolley following their own experience with their daughter Penelope, who died after being born with Edwards’ syndrome.

Edwards’ syndrome is a rare genetic condition that leaves those with mental and physical impairments. Whilst most infants born with the condition die shortly after birth, Penelope lived until she was two-and-a-half years old.

“My husband had actually [suggested it] to the previous manager, but then a new person came in and [William] followed it up with them again,” said Chloe.

She explained her husband knew how important the trolleys are for parents like themselves in order to shop with their children.

“He said to the new manager, who then ordered one straight away,” Chloe added.

Marks & Spencer at Abbey Centre is now the first M&S store to offer the special trolley.

Chloe says she knew the new device would be welcome, as she had previously shared appeals in groups on social media about supermarkets introducing them to their trolley facilities.

The couple said trolleys such as the Firefly GoToShop by Fireflyfriends, which is a partner of the Northern Ireland firm Leckey — a group which helps produce devices that support children with accessible needs — would have made a significant difference to their shopping trips.

“When I used to take Penelope out shopping with me, I always needed my husband or another person there to push her wheelchair whilst I pushed the trolley. If he wasn’t there, I’d have to carry around a basket or pull a trolley behind me, because she didn’t have enough strength in her body to hold herself up,” said Chloe.

The trolley is different from the regular wheelchair-friendly shopping trolleys.

It has an open front for easy transfers, an adjustable head, lateral support and a fully adjustable, cushioned five-point harness.

It means the parent doesn’t have to adapt their child’s wheelchair to the trolley; instead, it’s specifically designed to include support for them whilst sitting in it.

M&S Abbey Centre store manager John Woods said the shop was “really pleased to help” after William made the request to order the trolley, especially as it aids local children with similar needs to Penelope.

“There’s been a great reaction from customers too,” he added.

Chloe and William are hopeful the trolley is introduced in more stores.

“A lot of places now are a lot more inclusive to adults with accessible needs, but sometimes children in wheelchairs can be forgotten about,” said Chloe.

“We’re just hopeful that now the need for these trollies has been raised in one shop, it’s now on their radar to get at least one in others in Northern Ireland.”