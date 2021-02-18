NI carers over 50 now eligible for vaccine

All carers aged 50 and over can now book a vaccination at a regional centre in Northern Ireland (Jane Barlow/PA).

Northern Ireland’s vaccine rollout has now been extended to carers aged 50 and over.

The carers will now be able to book a vaccine appointment at a regional vaccination centre.

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: “Carers are essential to those they look after. If they become ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be at risk. It is with this in mind that I extended the vaccination programme (on Wednesday) and I am now delighted to extend it further. The vaccination programme is continuing at pace and I hope to expand the age eligibility for carers further in the coming days and weeks.”

Bookings can be made online at one of the seven trust vaccination centres for those born between April 1, 1956 and March 31, 1971 and who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person, who welfare may be at risk if you as carer fall ill.

Mr Swann added: “The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is making good progress and is ahead of schedule. As we continue to move through the priority groups I urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and protect themselves and others.”

To make an appointment please visit the online portal, which should be used in the first instance.

A telephone booking system is also available should you not have access to the online portal. Telephone: 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The Department of Health has assured anyone visiting a vaccination centre that social distancing and other Covid safety rules will be strictly applied.

Anyone receiving a vaccine must receive their first and second doses from the same provider, and may not "mix and match" between GPs and vaccination centres.