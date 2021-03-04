NI had 1,903 Covid related deaths last year - NISRA stats

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and First Minister Arlene Foster unveiled the Pathway to Recovery strategy on Tuesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

There were 1,903 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland between March and December last year, new statistics reveal.

The number of deaths between March and December last year rose by over 15% above expected levels, with 1,958 excess deaths in total over that time period according to figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Excess deaths are a mathematical concept based on the difference between actual deaths from all causes in a period minus the expected number of deaths based on the average deaths for the same period over the last five years.

The number of excess deaths was higher amongst males, who accounted for 1,045 of the expected deaths than in females (913).

But the number of Covid‑19 related deaths was slightly lower, with 948 male deaths compared to 955 female deaths.

In excess deaths, the majority of those and Covid related deaths (74.9% and 77.8% respectively) were accounted for in those aged 75 and over.

In that age group, the number of excess deaths were 17.9% above expected levels, compared to 15.4% on average.

The highest number of excess deaths as a proportion of expected levels were found for those aged 55 to 64 in both men (21.6%) and women (18.7%).

And deaths in hospitals increased slightly by 1.8%, with a combined effect of 1,156 Covid‑19 related deaths occurring in hospitals but 1,046 fewer non0Covid-19 deaths in hospital.

The majority of excess deaths not related to Covid (1,395) happened at home, with 119 Covid deaths taking place at home.

The largest number of excess deaths occurred in Belfast, with 310 deaths taking place there and accounting for 15.8% of the total.

But Antrim & Newtownabbey had the highest excess deaths as a proportion above expected levels (28.1%), while Derry City & Strabane had the lowest (7.4%).

Excess deaths were highest in two areas deemed as least deprived by Nisra, with around a 19% increase in deaths in both compared to expected levels.

In the first three months of the pandemic between March and May last year, Covid-19 was found to be the underlying cause for 706 deaths, accounting for almost eight in 10 of the 894 excess deaths in that period.

Meanwhile, deaths due to malignant neoplasm increased by 6.8% and dementia or Alzheimer’s disease by 13.1% above historical levels, while there were fewer respiratory deaths, falling by 14.3% compared to the previous five years.