NI man raped his wife and threatened to kill her, court told

A 62-year-old Co Antrim man allegedly raped his wife after locking her inside their home, a court heard.

He is accused of launching the attack when she returned from work on Monday, May 4, threatening to kill her if she made a complaint.

The defendant, who cannot be named, then allegedly tried to take his own life at their property in the Carrickfergus area.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with rape, attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and false imprisonment.

A detective claimed the woman discovered the front and back door had been locked after she arrived back at the house.

Her husband then allegedly began punching and choking her in the hallway and living room.

She was forced upstairs and raped, before a further sexual assault was attempted in the kitchen area, according to the police case.

The detective said the woman was allowed to leave at that stage, walking to a relative's house in a neighbouring area.

Following his arrest the accused made no comment during police interviews.

Opposing bail, the detective stressed the seriousness of the alleged assault.

"The complainant suffered multiple bruises, abrasions and a broke rib," he said.

"During the attack he threatened to kill her twice if she made a complaint to police."

Concerns were also raised that the man could self-harm if released.

District Judge Mark Hamill was told he tried to hang himself after the incident.

Disputing the police version of events, defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine insisted his client had no intention of taking his own life.

He described how the accused has been in isolation during the Covid-19 due to health issues.

Emphasising the couple's long-term marriage, Mr Ballentine argued there have been no previous domestic incidents.

"In response to the charges he replied 'No, not guilty'," the lawyer added.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of further offences and interference with witnesses.

Judge Hamill remanded the man in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.