NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris attends Dr McKenna Cup final

Chris Heaton-Harris (left) being presented a special jersey to mark the occasion by Ulster GAA president Ciaran McLaughlin. Photo credit: Ulster GAA Twitter

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris watched Derry defeat Tyrone to win the Dr McKenna Cup in Armagh on Saturday night.

He said the game was a “terrific contest” and a “brilliant display of skill.”

However, he also joked that he would need to “brush up” on the rules of gaelic football before he would ever attempt to referee a game.

Mr Heaton-Harris posted about his attendance at the game on Twitter.

While at the final, he was presented a special jersey by Ulster GAA president Ciaran McLaughlin. Ulster GAA said they were “delighted” to host the MP for Daventry,

Derry beat Tyrone by 12 points, winning by 3-11 to 1-5.

It comes ahead of Mr Heaton-Harris’s trip to America on Sunday. He will be flying to the United States to meet political and business stakeholders during his visit.

Mr Heaton-Harris is leaving on Sunday for the five-day trip to Washington, Boston and New York during which he will also attempt to drum up investment opportunities for Northern Ireland.

He will meet with representatives from the State Department, the National Security Council, members of congress, business and trade organisations and councils and the Ad Hoc Committee to Protect the Good Friday Agreement as part of US-UK engagement on Northern Ireland issues.

He will also use the opportunity to highlight efforts to break the political stalemate at Stormont and focus on the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which will be marked by celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic.