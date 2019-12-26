Northern Ireland roads claim 54th victim of year after woman dies on M1

A community has been left in shock after a woman was killed in a crash on the M1.

The woman, named locally as Mona Maye, who was aged in her 60s and from the Dungannon area, died following the two-vehicle collision on the motorway shortly before 7.15pm on Monday.

She was the driver of a blue Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf on the Belfast-bound carriageway close to the Tamnamore junction.

A man and woman who were travelling in the Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

Local politicians spoke of their shock after the woman's death was confirmed early yesterday morning.

Fermanagh-South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew said: "News of the death of a woman in a crash on the M1 at Tamnamore near Dungannon has shocked and saddened the local area.

"A death on the roads at any time of the year is a tragedy but it is all the more poignant at Christmas.

"I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this woman at this sad time."

Mid Ulster UUP councillor Walter Cuddy said the sympathies of the whole community go to the family of the woman who lost her life.

"Sadly we're looking at another death on our roads and all our sympathies go to the family of the lady involved," he said.

"I have to praise the emergency services who were on the scene so quickly and handled the situation.

"They did a great job in managing traffic in such horrendous circumstances.

"There is a lot of traffic on our roads over Christmas and thankfully all those who were diverted remained patient and allowed the emergency teams to do their job. I would appeal to everyone using our roads over Christmas to take care, particularly in these darker days of winter." A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service confirmed the incident happened between Tamnamore and Stangmore. Three crews attended the scene, along with a rapid response paramedic, the hazardous area response team and two doctors.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M1 and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage available to contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 23/12/19.

It is the latest tragedy on Northern Ireland's roads.

A male died after a three-vehicle collision in Poyntzpass on Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Poyntzpass Road and involved a silver Mitsibushi Shogun, a red Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen Tiguan.

And a father-of-four died in an accident near Newry.

Shane Cunningham (38) was struck by a black Renault Clio on the A2 Warrenpoint Road at around 5am on Saturday.

Originally from Kilkeel, he lived in Burren with his wife, two children and two stepchildren.

Fifty-four people have died on local roads so far this year.