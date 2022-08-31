Northern Ireland traffic alerts: Co Down fire in field made famous by popstar Rihanna causing delays
Christopher Leebody
The Belfast Road outside Bangor was closed at the Ballyrobert Road and Craigantlet Road junctions earlier on Wednesday afternoon due to a field fire in the area.
The area is the barley field made famous by pop star Rihanna back in 2011.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Visibility is poor and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.”
Follow below for live traffic updates:
