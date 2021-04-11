Northern Ireland violence: Hatred of PSNI, politics and protocol fuels riots
Deprivation, failure of leadership and suspicion of police and the Northern Ireland protocol are driving the unrest, writes Rodney Edwards
Rodney Edwards
It’s Friday night in Belfast and a hijacked car is driven towards police Land Rovers in the loyalist Tiger’s Bay area and set on fire. As the engine explodes in North Queen Street, a plume of black smoke bellows into the sky. A group of masked males — mostly teenagers, as young as 14 — throw fireworks, bricks and glass bottles at police while a crowd of adults cheers them on.