10% decrease in electricity bills will help combat ‘genuine fear’ – reaction to Power NI announcement

News that electricity bills are finally set to fall has brought relief to hard-pressed consumers, with some saying it will combat “genuine fears” of the rising costs.

Power NI, the leading supplier of electricity in Northern Ireland, has announced that prices will come down 10% from November 1.

That is due to the impact of the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) bill support, provided by the Government.

It means the company’s customers will see a 10% reduction in their bills, equating to an average saving of £97.

The Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch said the announcement from Power NI is "welcome" due to the “genuine fear among older people about the cost-of-living crisis.”

Read more Date for second NI cost of living payment announced

"Any savings that can be made this winter will be vital in helping people who are struggling to get through the colder months ahead,” he said.

"I would also call for urgent clarification on dates when the £400 energy grant will be received as older people need to have this information to help them budget their bills over the winter.”

Power NI’s director of customer solutions William Steele said: “As many customers will already be aware, the UK Government has announced a major intervention into the energy market called the Energy Price Guarantee.

"This means that from November 1 2022, energy bill support will be provided to Northern Ireland residential customers, by reducing the underlying cost of electricity.”

The Consumer Council said the Government Energy Price scheme has helped “avoid what would have otherwise been a very large price increase for Power NI customers on November 1 2022.”

“Power NI customers will experience a welcome reduction in their bills as will all other domestic electricity consumers.”

‘Higher than normal’

However, they warned that even with the scheme in place, “energy bills will be higher than normal” and urged customers in Northern Ireland to look at their options and seek out the best deals.

The Utility Regulator said a review indicated that increased price tariffs are still required and will likely take place when the cap ends.

Its chief executive John French said increased tariffs “reflect the fact that the company has not changed its tariffs since July 2022” and “had built up a large under-recovery of revenue at a time of ongoing volatility in wholesale prices.”

He added: “This scheme reduces the amount consumers will be charged per unit of gas or electricity for two years, effective from November 1 2022.

“This significant support by the UK Government will mean that Power NI’s customers will actually see a reduction in their bills from November 1.”

The Government announced the scheme in September following rising costs of electricity and gas. It limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.

The scheme launched in England, Scotland and Wales in October. There are plans for Northern Ireland to receive the support from November as it is in a separate energy market from the rest of the UK.