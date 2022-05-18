10 handy tips for making some easy summer savings as inflation and cost-of-living bite

On Wednesday it was announced inflation in the UK has soared to its highest level in four decades as it reached 9% in the year to April.

That figure is up from an already high 7% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics and comes on the back of families across Northern Ireland already facing increasing cost-of-living challenges.

According to the ONS, a large portion of the inflation rise was due to the price cap on energy bills, which was hiked by 54% for the average household at the start of the month.

Last month for example, two of Northern Ireland's biggest energy suppliers - SSE Airtricity and Budget Energy – announced a 33% and 27% respective rise for around 248,000 domestic customers.

With the rises on top of increasing prices for food and other daily essentials – we have put together a few handy tips that may help you with the cost-of-living, especially as we come into the warmer months.

Tweak your boiler

Houses do a good job of retaining heat from the sun, so now is a good time to make sure that central heating is turned completely off.

While you're there, turn down the hot water thermostat to drop the maximum temperature of showers and baths.

Forget about your tumble dryer

Tumble dryers are massive energy drains, so on warm days hang clothes outside to dry instead.

Defrost your fridge and freezer

Remember to regularly defrost your fridge and freezer as the more they ice up, the more energy they will use.

A full freezer is more economical to run

With a full freezer, the cold air doesn't need to circulate as much, so less power is needed. If you have lots of free space, half-fill plastic bottles with water and use these to fill gaps. BBC Good Food suggests you fill the freezer with everyday items you are bound to use, such as sliced bread, milk or frozen peas.

Keep windows closed in a heatwave

The obvious thing to do when homes warm up is to open all the windows. However, this can make matters worse as it allows more hot air to enter.

It's best to use blinds and curtains to block direct sunlight during the day and then open the windows at night when temperatures drop. This allows for colder air to enter and spread throughout the house, helping you to save energy by reducing the need for power-hungry fans.

Use fans sparingly and wisely

Fans, even when used on cooling settings, will send bills soaring. While you shouldn't stop using them when necessary, there are ways of maximising their effect and cutting the time they are switched on.

Putting fans at floor level helps to circulate the lower cold air rather than the warmer air that naturally rises in a room. You can also create the ideal combination for energy saving by pairing smart fan usage with closed windows, keeping the fans working during the day and the windows open at night.

Invest in insulation

Insulation is usually associated with keeping the heat in during winter, but in the summer months it works to keep heat out, too.

Borrow/Share TV streaming subscriptions

When you are inside and trying to entertain the family on a budget it can be tempting to turn to the multitude of streaming services on offer.

However, these can soon rack up the bills in the process.

The majority of streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video allow multiple people to use the same account or offer cheaper rates for family subscriptions.

For instance, under a standard Netflix subscription for £10.99 per month, two people can watch simultaneously and up to five accounts can be added. Disney Plus and Prime also allow multiple accounts, so don’t pay more than you have to.

Standby

Ensuring your computers, laptops and TVs are switched off at the mains and not left on standby can also save you a few pounds on your annual bill.

Switch savings accounts

It’s always helpful to shop around for the best terms for your savings account, especially with interest rates rising.

For example, Virgin Money is currently paying 2.02% on up to £1,000 for its current accounts and offers a linked saving account that pays 1% on up to £25,000.

Support and benefits

Households and individuals may be entitled to a range of government benefits and not even realise it.

Aside from child tax credits and carers’ allowances, there is also working from home allowance (£280 for the past two years) you could be entitled to. Check Gov.uk for more details and contact Advice NI for assistance on what government support you could be eligible for.