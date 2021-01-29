10-year-old stem cell transplant recipient nominated for award after charity drive

A 10-year-old Co Antrim stem cell transplant recipient has been nominated as a little hero by a leading UK charity.

Caden Moore has been shortlisted for the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards 2020.

The ceremony is usually held at the Tower of London, but this year there will be a digital celebration instead due to Covid restrictions.

Caden from Ballymoney was diagnosed with very severe Aplastic Anaemia in June 2017. The following month he received a stem cell transplant from his big brother.

The travel involved in his treatment — from his home to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, to the Royal Hospital in Belfast and on to the Bristol Royal in England — totalled 530km. Last year, he and his family raised £9,000 for charity by completing the same distance in the same time frame (51 days) by walking, running, rowing, surfing, swimming, cycling and any other way they could think of.

Caden said when mum Sabrina told he was nominated for this special award, he was shocked. “I was a very lucky boy; my brother was my bone marrow match, and he is my hero. I just want to help other people to find their hero,” he said.