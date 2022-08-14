10,000 march to the beat as Apprentice Boys return to Derry after Covid

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade returned to its full capacity on Saturday for the first time in three years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands took part in the parade marking the Relief of Derry in 1689.

The sun blazed down on those taking part as temperatures reached a sweltering 28C.

The Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry yesterday

Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABOD) chiefs warned those taking part and spectating to take precautions to deal with the stifling temperature and strong sunshine.

The procession started from the Masonic hall on Society Street and followed the traditional route around the city’s famous walls before a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in the Diamond.

It then made its way to St Columb’s Cathedral for a service of remembrance before the main parade began.

Over 10,000 took part in the procession with 130 bands, while thousands of spectators gathered to watch.

Gregory Campbell, the DUP MP and member of the ABOD, said: “And so we prepare for another day in the loyalist parading calendar, but this day is special, like no other.”

Graeme Stenhouse, the Governor of the Apprentice Boys, told the BBC: “This event is very significant for the city. It brings many people and much-needed revenue to the city as well.”

The day marks the end of the four-month siege of the city by the army of King James between April and August 1689.

It is believed as many as 4,000 of the city’s inhabitants died resisting the siege or as a result of starvation or disease.

Derry was eventually relieved when three ships carrying food and supplies broke through the barrier blocking access from the River Foyle.