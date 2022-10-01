£10,000 reward offered for information on missing NI killer

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a convicted killer wanted in connection with a brutal stabbing in north Belfast.

Police are continuing to search for 43-year-old Robert Flanaghan and have urged people not to approach him.

Detectives say Flanaghan is “wanted for arrest” after his early release license was revoked, and have announced details of a £10,000 reward from the charity Crimestoppers.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We are keen to locate Robert, who is 6ft tall and was last seen in North Belfast (in September).

“If anyone is aware of his whereabouts they should not approach Robert but should contact police immediately in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.

“The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information it receives that leads to his arrest. Crimestoppers is independent of the police. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on Freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

Flanaghan was last seen in north Belfast last month before he went missing following a horrific knife attack on Kinnaird Street.

A man was left in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during the early hours of Monday, September 5.

Detectives want to speak to Flanaghan in connection with the assault, but have so far been unable to locate him.

He served seven years of a life sentence for the 2004 manslaughter of Richard Caldwell (29) on the Antrim Road in Belfast.

The killing occurred just yards away from where the latest stabbing took place.

Mr Cardwell was knifed eight times after he had ended a relationship with with one of Flanagan's relatives.

Friends of the deceased’s family say they have always warned that Flanagan, who is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, would pose a danger to the public.