£100k drugs recovered as police arrest pair over cannabis factory find in Crumlin

It comes after officers carried out a search in the Loughview Road area on Monday, where the drugs were located inside a number of outhouses.

Two men, aged 27 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug, and possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply.

Both were also arrested on the offence of dishonestly using electricity and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101”.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”