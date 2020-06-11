1,014 NI women journey across Irish Sea for abortion

More than 1,000 local women travelled to Britain last year for abortion care, it has emerged.

New figures from the UK's Department of Health reveal that 1,014 women with addresses here made the journey to England and Wales in 2019 to terminate a pregnancy - the equivalent of 19 every week.

The figures for last year were slightly lower than the 1,053 recorded in 2018.

The department says the current levels also remain substantially lower than the peak of 1,855 Northern Ireland resident abortions in 1990.

In 2019 there were 2,135 abortions to women recorded as residing outside England and Wales, a decrease from 4,687 in 2018.

Most non-residents came from Northern Ireland (47.5%) and the Irish Republic (17.6%).

A further 375 women and girls from the Republic accessed abortions in England and Wales last year, down from 2,879 in 2018.

Abortion services became available in the Republic in January 2019.

Our restrictive abortion laws were changed by MPs last October while the Stormont Assembly was still in limbo.

They provide for terminations on request for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and up to 24 weeks where there is a risk of injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.

Abortion is also available in cases of severe and fatal foetal abnormalities with no gestational limit, as well as for conditions such as Down's syndrome.

Earlier this month MLAs voted in opposition to the new abortion law.

A DUP motion rejecting the "imposition" of abortion regulations by Westminster passed by 46 votes to 40.

Some SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party representatives voted with the DUP, but others opposed the party.

While the motion rejected the new regulations in their entirety, it focused on the regulation that permits abortions up to birth in cases of severe disability. It referenced the campaign by disability rights activists Heidi Crowter, who has Down's syndrome and who claims such laws are discriminatory.

Sinn Fein had tabled an amendment that also called for the rejection of the non-fatal disability regulation, but did not include any demand for the broader regulations to be axed.

That amendment was defeated 52 votes to 32. MPs are due to vote on the abortion regulations, which were introduced in March, in the House of Commons later this month.

If they are voted down the Government would face the prospect of having to redraw the legislation.

Emma Campbell, co-convener of Alliance for Choice Belfast, said the latest statistics demonstrated the current law is not working for Northern Ireland.

She said: "The NI Department of Health must issue immediate guidance to all relevant medical professionals on the availability of care pathways in Northern Ireland and follow-up care pathways. "We watched recently in Stormont as the same medically unsound and highly emotive language was used in an attempt to water down our own access to care.

"While abortion care in England is funded for many people, this does not absolve the Northern Ireland Office of their duty to uphold our human rights.

"We urge the Northern Ireland Office and NI Department of Heath to ensure there is free, safe, legal and local abortion care in line with the regulations.

The Department of Health recently confirmed that a total of 129 medical abortions had been carried out here between March 31 and May 22.