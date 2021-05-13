128 potential human trafficking victims identified in NI last year

There were 128 potential victims of human trafficking identified in Northern Ireland last year - including 20 children - it has emerged.

However, in the last five years, there have been no charges brought regarding human trafficking offences relating to children.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said equipping Northern Ireland to identify and eradicate modern slavery and human trafficking is a key priority for her.

Mrs Long added that her department will soon publish its 2021/22 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Strategy which sets out key actions to pursue offenders and protect victims.

Of the 128 potential victims identified last year, 99 were adults and the ages of nine others were unknown.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter voiced her concern at the figures.

“I was appalled to find that the figures are so high and that there have not been any charges brought in relation to human trafficking offences in respect of children in the past five years in Northern Ireland," she said.

“I note that the Public Prosecution Service currently has a consultation ongoing for revising its policy for prosecution on modern slavery and human trafficking, and I hope that will at least go some way in ensuring more prosecutions for these horrendous crimes."

Ms Long said: "The latest annual strategy reflects views expressed during the consultation for greater visibility of children’s issues, which will also be considered further in the development of a longer term three year strategy, subject to approval of relevant provisions in the forthcoming Justice Bill.

"Delivery of strategic objectives requires close cooperation with other key agencies and non-statutory partners. The PSNI and Health and Social Care Trusts (HSCTs), have operational responsibility for the investigation of all forms of child abuse, including human trafficking, and ensuring the effective protection of children.

"These organisations are represented on the DoJ Organised Crime Task Force subgroup on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, a forum in which partners identify and respond to issues of concern.

Ms Long added that, while no charges have been brought regarding the trafficking of children here, the Public Prosecution Service is currently consulting on a revised policy for prosecuting cases of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Suspected child victims of human trafficking enter the Government's National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a framework for identifying and referring potential victims to the Home Office's Single Competent Authority (SCA) to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission said: "One person being trafficked is one too many and the figures for children is particularly worrying."

"It is clear that further work is required across government and society at large to ensure that the issue is tackled and that victims are detected and supported and perpetrators face the full force of the law."

The PSNI said detectives from the force's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit (MSHTU) conduct a number of operations targeting sexual and labour exploitation.

"While a significant number of potential victims have been referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) during this financial year the actual number of people in Northern Ireland affected by the crime is unknown as it often goes unreported and undetected within the community," they said.

"This is why our operations are so important. We need victims to know there is help available and we need the public to be aware of the signs of modern slavery and human trafficking and report unusual activity to police as people brought to Northern Ireland as victims don’t always know who to reach out to for help."