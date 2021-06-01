14 Northern Ireland locations to fly Blue Flags for 2020-21

Eight beaches and six marinas across Northern Ireland have been awarded Blue Flag status.

The awards were announced by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, which aims to celebrate our coastline and marine environment.

A total of 26 beaches and marinas here have received excellence awards this year.

Eight have been awarded Blue Flag status – Whiterocks Beach; West Strand, Portrush; Castlerock Beach; Downhill Strand; Murlough Beach; Benone Beach, Tyrella Beach and Cranfield.

Marinas which received Blue Flag awards are Bangor, Ballyronan, Ballycastle, Portglenone, Glenarm and Carrickfergus.

The Blue Flag award is certified by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and has 49 participating countries globally.

Northern Ireland’s 14 blue space locations will join the 4,820 beaches, marinas or boats that proudly fly the Blue Flag around the world.

Beach and marina operators receiving a Blue Flag are demonstrating their commitment to protecting the coastal environment, excellent water quality, water safety, and providing access for all, along with providing engaging educational activities on-site.

Meanwhile, Helen’s Bay received a green coast award, while a total of 11 locations received Seaside Awards for 2020-21: East Strand Beach, Portrush; Crawfordsburn; Carnlough; Brown’s Bay; Waterfoot; Ballycastle; Ballygally Beach; Millisle; Cloughey; Ballywalter South and Groomsport.

The Seaside Award and Green Coast Award are national standards for beaches in Northern Ireland, these programmes ensure visitors of a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed beach with the facilities provided being appropriate for the location of the beach.

The Award Flags may only be flown if all the criteria are successfully met at time of application, with standards maintained throughout the entirety of the bathing season.

Ian Humphreys, chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said “The past year has restricted our ability to travel and meet people. Yet, we are fortunate to have such great local blue spaces right on our doorstep. All of us can be rightly proud of this beautiful place we call home.

“Behind every one of these special places are dedicated key workers whose effort all year round keeps these blue spaces in such excellent condition. These awards are a small way of saying thank you and recognising that we have so much to be proud of in our community”.

Information on the award-winning blue spaces can be found at www.beachni.com and www.liveherelovehere.app.