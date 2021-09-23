145 PSNI officers to support huge policing operation at climate change summit in Glasgow

Huge policing operation to protect Queen, Pope and world leaders at COP26 event

Preparing: PC Lee Judge with Atla as Police Scotland’s dog unit train ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

More than 140 PSNI officers will support the huge policing operation at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The climate change conference will take place in November.

The Queen, Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden are among the high-profile figures expected to attend, and each member of the United Nations has been invited, meaning nearly 120 heads of state are expected to arrive along with about 20,000 accredited delegates.

Some 10,000 officers from around the UK will be deployed each day of the event, making it one of the largest policing operations ever in Britain.

The PSNI said it would send 145 officers to Glasgow during the November 1-12 summit.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Sam Donaldson said: “The PSNI will provide support to Police Scotland during the period of the COP26 climate conference as part of a mutual aid request — 145 officers will be deployed at varying times during the period of the conference.

“The provision of mutual aid between UK police services is part of the routine business of policing and enables greater efficiency in the use of valuable resources. All officers being deployed will be required to comply with Covid-related regulations in both jurisdictions.

US President Joe Biden is expected to attend the summit. Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

“The PSNI reserves the right to modify or withdraw our resource commitment should operational demand increase unexpectedly.”

Police Scotland has said it is engaging with protest groups to allow peaceful demonstrations.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr, a former high-ranking PSNI officer, told the BBC yesterday: “Success for the United Nations is having as many protesters there as possible, and so it is different to a normal event that you would police where that sort of protective security environment is paramount.

“We want to create an environment in Glasgow where people feel safe and protected to come and have their voice heard and exercise their right to protest on an issue that’s of significant global importance to every single demographic.

“We are going to have 100-plus world leaders, 10,000 cops, potentially 100,000-plus protesters in a very, very busy urban environment, so it is going to be a broader challenge undoubtedly.

“But we are absolutely determined that we will create the environment where people feel free to come and have their voices heard and hopefully create a safe and secure environment where politicians can hopefully succeed and come up with an agreement because it’s an important issue for us all.”

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend. Credit: Stuart C. Wilson

Chief Superintendent Louise Skelton said people should expect to see more armed officers around Glasgow.

The force is understood to have about 500 armed officers and, while there has been no increase in their numbers for COP26, a “significant” number of armed police from elsewhere in the UK will assist.

Nearly 200 specialist drug-sniffing, gun-detecting, and explosive-finding dogs will also be prowling key locations at the summit.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden confirmed he is “anxious” to be in Glasgow in person to attend the summit.

UK ministers are keen for the conference to involve face-to-face meetings and speeches after the event was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and COP26 President Alok Sharma are working to ensure that the talks in Glasgow result in an agreement to slow global warming.