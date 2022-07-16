15 of Northern Ireland’s hidden gems for staycation visits

As recreational group OutmoreNI has called for holidaymakers to look beyond popular spots to help avoid overcrowding, we look at some of the best the hidden gems Northern Ireland has to offer.

Ballynoe Stone Circle

Northern Ireland’s version of Stonehenge is located in Downpatrick and is known for its mystery and magical undertones.

The free attraction, which is coupled with views of the Mourne Mountains, is a field filled with a mysterious stone formation – the origin of which is unknown.

The spot also has gorgeous lanes and bush-filled walking spots which give the famous Dark Hedges a run for its money.

Kiltonga Nature Reserve

This hidden gem is located just outside Newtownards town centre and is the perfect spot for anyone looking for stunning views of Scarbo Tower.

If you’re lucky you may also be able to spot baby ducklings and majestic birds which fill the reserve’s waters.

Mossley Mill

Located in the heart of Newtownabbey, Mossley Mill is a fond location for anyone familiar with the small village’s flax milling community.

The location has a large damn visitors can walk around and even offers fishing.

It features a museum in which history buffs can learn more about Mossley’s famous history or keen walkers can check out the nature trail which leads to Cave Hill.

The location’s history and beauty also acts as the headquarters of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Moneypenny’s Lock

No connection to James Bond’s famous secretary, this beauty spot in Craigavon, houses a 18th Century lock-keeper's house, stables and bothy located on the Newry Canal. The stables also contain a 'Life on the Canal' exhibition.

Cliffs of Magho Viewpoint

Whilst not as famous as the area’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ walkway Enniskillen’s hidden beauty spot offers panoramic views of the area.

The walkway will also take visitors through hearty woodland, perfect for a picnic or family day out.

Coney Island

This beautiful island is located in Lough Neagh just 1km off the coast of Maghery Country Park, and offers visitors the chance to experience a tranquil perfect spot for outdoor fun.

Be warned though, you now have to pre-book a boat trip to get over the island.

Ballygally Beach

If you want to avoid a packed beach as the weather gets hotter in the coming weeks, Ballygally just 10km from Larne is a hidden gem ideal for families and sunworshipers.

Kilbroney Park

Found in the picturesque village of Rostrevor, Co Down, not far from Newry this park offers an alternative to places like Portrush and Newcastle.

With plenty of local restaurants and pubs nearby, Kilbroney is perfect for anyone looking to avoid a busy seaside town.

Boa Island

Boa Island

The largest island in Lough Erne, Enniskillen, Boa is named after the Celtic goddess of war.

It features walkways and plenty of history. Make sure to look out for the carved statues.

Glenoe Waterfall

Nestled in the Glens of Antrim, this 30ft waterfall is the perfect spot for a picnic or that Insta-worthy selfie.

Owned by the National Trust, the waterfall is less than half an hour from Belfast city centre.

Glenarrif Forest Park

If you want to avoid overcrowding at the Mourne Mountains or even Cave Hill, check out Glenarrif in Cargan.

The beauty spot has its own waterfall as well as a hidden restaurant and bar, perfect for a post-walk bite to eat and drink.

Minnowburn

Designed in the 1930s to replicate an Italian garden, Minnowburn has orchards and fields galore and is situated in Lagan Valley Regional Park - just minutes Belfast.

The Gobbins

The Gobbins

Described as “more than a walk, but a journey through time” The Gobbins isn’t your casual walking trek.

Located on the side of the cliffs in Islandmagee, Co Antrim, the hidden walkway features a trek through caves that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

CS Lewis Square

CS Lewis Square

A picture-perfect spot dedicated to one of NI’s most famous literary icons, the square on the Newtownards Road features cameos from Lewis’ most famous characters, including the lion Aslan from his famous ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ Narnia series.

Garvagh Forest Pyramid

If a holiday to Egypt isn’t on the cards for you anytime soon, Northern Ireland has its own secret pyramid guaranteed to entertain those on a day trip.

Designed as Lord Garvagh’s burial chamber, the ‘pyramid’ is located in the forest in Coleraine.