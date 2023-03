The boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Coleraine.

A teenage boy has been knocked down by a car in an incident which took place in Coleraine on Tuesday.

It happened at around 4.15pm at the junction between the Millburn Road and the Portrush Road in the town.

One ambulance was sent to the scene along with police.

The 15-year-old was taken to Causeway Hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured.