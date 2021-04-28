£150k of drugs discovered after car and house searched in south Belfast

Police have recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 after searching a car and a house in south Belfast on Tuesday.

Two men aged 35 and 62 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B controlled drugs and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent to supply following the search by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit.

The 35-year-old has been further arrested in connection with the seizure of class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £675,000 relating to a joint PSNI/Border Force operation earlier this year. He has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a number of false identity documents.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

A PSNI officer from the Organised Crime Unit said: “The public can be assured of our ongoing commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs. We will continue to investigate those who profit from, and care nothing for, the misery that drugs bring to individuals, their families and communities.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101."