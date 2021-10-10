16,000 chickens killed in farm shed blaze in Co Fermanagh

Cause behind fire in Belcoo under investigation say NIFRS

A total of 16,000 chickens have been killed in a Co Fermanagh farm shed blaze – which took fire crew more than seven hours to bring under control – on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at premises on the Marble Arch Road in Belcoo, the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.

In a statement, the NIFRS said it received a report of the fire around 7.30am and a water tanker and appliances from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations.

A spokesperson explained: “Firefighters using Breathing Apparatus and Water Jets worked in difficult conditions to bring the large shed fire under control by 3.50pm.”

“Unfortunately, 16000 chickens were killed in the incident. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.”

SDLP councillor Adam Gannon expressed shock at the news, adding his thoughts went out to those affected by this “highly distressing and traumatic experience”.

“They have suffered a huge loss and I hope they will be able to bounce back quickly,” said the Erne West councillo.

“It’s terrible that so many animals have lost their lives in this fire, it's one of the worst incidents of its kind I can remember happening in this area.

"I look forward to a full investigation to find out exactly what caused it and so that safety measures can be put in place to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

Councillor Gannon added: “I’d also like to pay tribute to the work of the fire service who battled this blaze for hours to bring it under control and to try and prevent further loss of life.

"Firefighters worked in difficult conditions, as they often do, and their efforts are greatly appreciated.”