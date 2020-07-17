£160k a year for new Civil Service chief in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Civil Service is looking for a new chief.

The job comes with a starting salary of more than £160,000, rising to over £188,000.

That's more than is earned by First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, both of whom are paid £123,000 a year.

A job advertisement published today says the new chief will "work at the heart of government (and be) responsible for leading almost 23,000 civil servants to serve the institutions of government and all our citizens through the provision of excellent public services".

The successful applicant will also be "the principal policy adviser to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister across all the issues of government and will act as secretary to the Executive", the advert adds.

It notes that applications from women, disabled people, people from minority ethnic groups and people aged under 35 are particularly welcome.

Current Northern Ireland Civil Service chief David Sterling, who was appointed in 2017, is retiring at the end of next month.

He described the three years without devolved government as among the most challenging and difficult of his career.