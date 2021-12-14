£16.2million investment will make Newry’s Albert Basin Park ‘world class’

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy has announced £16.2million for the Albert Basin Park project which will see a city park created in Newry.

The funding will come from the first tranche of allocations from the Executive’s City/Growth Deals Complementary Fund.

These allocations were agreed as part of the Executive’s draft Budget 2022-25.

Visiting the site of the future 15 acre city park at Albert Basin in Newry, Minister Murphy said: “The investment of over £16million in this urban parkland will provide an active community space for the people of Newry and surrounding areas.

"Not only will it support the ongoing regeneration of Newry City centre enhancing what Newry has to offer, the Albert Basin Park will provide a carbon collection zone in the City, bringing health and wellbeing benefits through greater activity and improved air quality.

“This project will provide a significant capital injection in the area while developing our local environment to provide much needed green space for citizens.”

Deidre Hargey, Communities Minister, also welcomed the new project: “This is really exciting news for the citizens of Newry. This investment in an urban park will complement the £43million City Deal project to regenerate Newry City Centre and will help to make Newry an even more vibrant and attractive city for people to live, work and invest.

"My Department will continue to play a leading role, working closely with the Council and stakeholders, to support the delivery of these projects and the wider regeneration of the City.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason says the new park will be a welcome attraction for visitors and residents alike, offering an accessible and sustainable sanctuary in the centre of the city.”

Councillor Mason commented: “The provision of a world-class city park at Albert Basin is central to our vision for the regeneration of Newry City Centre.

"As well providing a destination leisure space for the residents of Newry and beyond, the park will play its part in attracting investment, promoting tourism, creating jobs and sustaining our environment.”