164 weapons discovered in NI prisons since 2016

More than 160 weapons have been discovered in Northern Ireland prisons in the last five years, raising fresh concerns over staffing levels.

DUP MLA Alex Easton received the information after a written question to Justice Minister Naomi Long.

In total 164 weapons have been found since 2016, including 24 this year alone.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service does not categorise weapons by type, but the majority are "makeshift weapons" improvised from material available in prisons.

Ivor Dunne chairs the Prison Officers' Association in Northern Ireland and said the threat of improvised weapons was "a fact of life" and that staffing levels left many officers fearing for their safety. In one alarming example, he said officers had been taken hostage by prisoners using a weapon.

"Dealing with improvised weapons has never changed because anything can be turned into a weapon from a toothbrush, razor blade to even a tin of baked beans," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

While dedicated search teams are used to discover weapons and contraband, he said officers risked their lives any time they had to intervene in a fight or incident involving weapons.

"That's the way it is every day within prisons, it's a fact of life," he said. "We moved away from safe staffing levels a few years ago, by following the English model on safe staffing."

He added: "Things happen within a blink of an eye, not to mention the premeditated attacks we have against prisoners and staff.

"Another issue is that every prisoner that has self-harmed using a weapon, that can also be used against a prison officer."

With the threat of attacks involving weapons present 365 days a year, he said the mental strain on officers was immense.

"We have had members of staff that have been very severely injured, we have had staff that have been taken hostage with these improvised weapons," he said.

Mr Dunne also called for prison officers here to be equipped with pepper spray in line with the English prison system.

Backing the calls for safer staffing levels, Mr Easton asked a series of written questions following his concerns on recent protests in support of dissident republican prisoners.

"We don't hear these stories of prison officers being held hostage with weapons, you would like to think that if there was proper staffing levels that couldn't happen," he said.

"You would have to ask the question 'who is in charge of those prisons' and is the Justice Minister taking action to make sure there are enough prison officers. We have to show that we're in charge and not these thugs."

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: "Prison staff work in a challenging environment, it is a credit to their skill and evidence of the procedures the Prison Service has in place, that potentially dangerous items have been recovered.

"Prisoners who are found in possession of any weapon will be subject to disciplinary charges. The Prison Service has consistently recruited staff to ensure appropriate staffing levels and keeps issues regarding staff safety under review.

"Recent reports from the Criminal Justice Inspection NI and HM Inspector of Prisons have noted that the levels of violence in our prisons has reduced and are now relatively low. Again this is to the credit of our staff and reflects the words of inspectors, that staff-prisoner relationships are now good."