17 people lose their lives in a year of violent murders in NI

Two young children and the double murder of women in Rathcoole are among grim crime statistics which also point to a rise in femicide

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “The results of the post mortem have proven inconclusive and our enquiries into the death of this young woman are ongoing.” PSNI stock image

Allison Morris Mon 27 Dec 2021 at 07:26