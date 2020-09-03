£17.2m funding package for NI firms who hire and retain apprentices welcomed

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced the measure to minimise apprenticeship job losses.

Diane Dodds meets apprentice engineering tutor Michael Gargan and student Joshua Church at Impact Training, Belfast (Department for the Economy/PA)

Employers are set to receive up to £3,700 for every apprentice brought into the workplace.

Last week the Stormont economy committee heard concerns from further education college principals over a “significant shortfall” in apprenticeships.

The new funding will see employers offered £3,700 for every apprentice that they bring back from furlough and retain until they have completed their apprenticeship.

In addition, £3,000 per apprentice will be available to employers for each new apprenticeship opportunity created between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the £17.2 million Apprenticeship Recovery Package is aimed to minimise apprenticeship job losses, maintain and grow the supply of apprenticeship opportunities and support apprentices who have been displaced and lost their apprenticeship.

All of the further education colleges are committed to working alongside employers to create fulfilling opportunities for apprentices. Ken Webb

The scheme will begin on November 1 2020, when the UK-wide Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ends.

An Apprenticeship Challenge Fund will also be launched in late September to support innovative approaches and new collaborations to increase apprenticeship opportunities in Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to doing everything within my power to ensure the continued development of an effective skills pipeline which will support the needs of both employers and our economy whilst also providing valuable employment for our young people,” Ms Dodds said.

Ken Webb, who is principal of South Eastern Regional College and chairman of the Further Education Colleges Principals’ Group, welcomed the initiatives.

“What we have been hearing from employers is that they are still committed to apprenticeships but need more financial support to take this forward,” he said.

“These new initiatives will enable employers to put in place plans for the future, including committing to the recruitment of new apprentices and ensuring Northern Ireland’s skills needs are met.

“All of the further education colleges are committed to working alongside employers to create fulfilling opportunities for apprentices.

“We know that having a skilled workforce will be necessary in driving forward Northern Ireland’s economic recovery and it is really encouraging to see the Economy Minister and Executive invest heavily in apprenticeships.”

Mark Huddleston, managing director of employers JHE Solutions, said: “This support provides an opportunity for business to retain talent and skills.

“Significant investment has been made by employers and training providers in developing skills and this funding enables apprentices to complete their apprenticeship. Importantly, it also provides a significant incentive to maintain apprenticeship training through recruitment support, creating much needed opportunities for young people.”

Richard Kirk, chief executive officer of Workplus, added: “This is not only good news in the short term, but in the long-run this supports a new apprenticeship culture across all sectors in Northern Ireland, placing people at the heart of our economic recovery.”