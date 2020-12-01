£17m restoration of Belfast Victorian baths begins

Work has begun on the £17m restoration of the only surviving Victorian public baths on the island of Ireland.

Templemore Baths in east Belfast will have many of the original features sympathetically restored, including the existing swimming pools, slipper baths and caretaker's house.

A new extension will provide an additional six-lane 25m pool, spa facilities and an 80-station fitness suite.

An extensive interpretive space will also be added to tell stories relating to the history of the Ballymacarrett baths.

They were built at a time when there was a need for washing facilities in urban areas for shipbuilders, rope makers and machine workers, and when cholera and other infectious diseases posed a danger to life and health.

Belfast City Council is investing £12m in the project, with the remaining £5m coming from the The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Work is due to be completed by autumn 2022.

Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey said: "Templemore Baths is one of the city's most historically significant buildings, dating back to 1893.

"This much-needed investment will preserve and enhance the surviving original features of the building, while extending its footprint to provide state-of-the-art leisure and spa facilities.

"Our investment reflects the importance we place on making life better for all our residents by improving their health and wellbeing, reducing life inequalities and regenerating neighbourhoods."

Mukesh Sharma, chair of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland, said: "We're delighted to see the restoration work at Templemore Baths get under way. This is a significant investment which will not only preserve the fabric of the building itself, but seek to uncover the fascinating history and many stories connected with its past.

"As a result, we hope that many more people will have the opportunity to explore the unique heritage of this important Belfast landmark."

Templemore is the latest facility to be upgraded as part of a £105m council programme.

Four new leisure centres have already opened at Olympia, Andersonstown, Lisnasharragh and Brook, while the new facility at Avoniel is expected to be operational by next year.