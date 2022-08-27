18 soldiers killed in double IRA blast at Narrow Water remembered 43 years on

Wreathes have been laid at the scene of one of the worst IRA massacres committed during the Troubles.

DUP MLAs were among those who left floral tributes near Warrenpoint to mark the 43rd anniversary of the ambush which killed 18 British soldiers.

Diane Forsythe and her party colleague William Irwin attended a service of remembrance at Narrow Water earlier on Saturday.

Today, 43 years on, we pause to remember 18 British Soldiers brutally murdered by Irish Republican terrorists at Narrow Water, outside Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland



Honoured to lay a wreath at this morning's service alongside William Irwin MLA.



“Today, 43 years on, we pause to remember 18 British Soldiers brutally murdered by Irish Republican terrorists at Narrow Water, outside Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland,” Ms Forsythe tweeted.

“Honoured to lay a wreath at this morning’s service alongside William Irwin MLA.

“We WILL Remember Them.”

On the night of August 27, 1979 two roadside bombs exploded in Narrow Water.

Six soldiers were killed in the first blast after a bomb in a lorry was detonated by remote control as they drove past in a four tonne military vehicle.

Five soldiers were also injured – two of them seriously – as they made their way from Ballykinler barracks to Newry.

Around 20 minutes later a second explosion claimed the lives of 12 soldiers.

Some of them were only in the area because they had been sent in as reinforcements following the first bomb.

The second bomb had been hidden in a gate lodge opposite Narrow Water Castle and completely destroyed the solid granite structure.

The Warrenpoint ambush has been described as the British Army’s worst loss of life in a single incident in Northern Ireland.

A 19th victim, civilian William Michael Hudson (29), was hit by a bullet fired by soldiers across the Newry River to where he was standing with his cousin Barry Hudson, who was injured.

Mr Hudson had been visiting the Republic of Ireland from London.

The incident came just hours after Lord Mountbatten and three others, including a Fermanagh teenager, were killed in a bomb off the coast of Co Sligo.