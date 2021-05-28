£189 million upgrade of north-west A6 road opened by Nichola Mallon

Nichola Mallon is pictured cutting the ribbon with the McNaughton Family from Woods Primary School.

A road upgrade scheme between Randalstown and Castledawson has been formally opened on Friday by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The £189 million dualling scheme to upgrade the 14.7 kilometres of the A6 north-west Transport Corridor started in 2017, with this weekend representing the final days of work before it opens for road users.

Visiting the area today to officially open the road, Ms Mallon said it was an “exciting” time for the local community and all road users.

“In August 2019 and again in November 2020, stretches of the new dual carriageway were completed and gradually opened to the travelling public. This has already brought significant benefits for road users,” she said.

“The final completion of the scheme is therefore fantastic news for the 22,000 vehicles using the route each day.

“Car users, freight and public transport services along this route will benefit from shorter, safer and more reliable journey times. Crucially this will also allow our emergency services to achieve faster response times when assisting our citizens in need.

“The scheme has also helped to secure jobs in the construction industry, with the vast majority of construction spend going directly to the local economy.

“Significantly the project provided local employment opportunities for education leavers and the long term unemployed as well as training placements for apprentices and students across a number of disciplines.

“The A6 is a strategically important route, as it connects the north west to Belfast and beyond so I’m delighted that in addition to this scheme opening my Department continues to progress the Flagship £220m A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme which will see the construction of a further 25.5km of dual carriageway and a bypass of Dungiven.

“Significant progress continues to be made on that scheme and it is on target to be completed in 2022.”