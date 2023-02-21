1972 Springhill shootings changed us forever, say families of victims

RelativeS of five people killed in shootings involving the Army in west Belfast over 50 years ago have told of their grief at the opening of a new inquest.

Three teenagers, a parish priest and a father-of-six were killed in the Springhill/Westrock area on the night of July 9, 1972.

The coroner’s probe into events which victims’ relatives refer to as the Springhill massacre was ordered by Northern Ireland’s attorney general in 2014 after an original inquest in 1973 returned an open verdict.

Those who died were John Dougal (16); Patrick Butler (37); Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42); David McCafferty (15); and Margaret Gargan (13).

The opening day of the proceedings before coroner Mr Justice Scoffield heard that the killings took place on a day when an IRA ceasefire broke down, sparking disturbances in Lenandoon.

The shootings in Springhill/Westrock took place in disputed circumstances, the court heard.

Counsel to the coroner Michael O’Rourke KC explained the different versions of events.

He said the Army contends that soldiers opened fire after being shot at by gunmen in the area, and their use of force was “legitimate and justified”.

“The contrary narrative to that of the military is that the Springhill deaths resulted from illegitimate, unjustified and indiscriminate use of force by the Army on civilians,” Mr O’Rourke added.

“It will be noted that no firearms or weapons were reported as having been recovered from the locations at which the deaths occurred. The next of kin say the military action on the July 9, 1972 resulted in the deaths of five entirely innocent civilians.”

John Dougal’s sister Mary Judge said her brother had wanted to join the Army as a child.

“Having waited 50 years to find out the truth of what happened to him, we hope this inquest will give us some answers. Only then can our parents rest in peace,” she said.

Jacqueline Butler, the youngest of Patrick Butler’s six children, added: “That was the day our family’s life changed forever.

“It was the day our childhood ended. We had to grow up quicker than we should have. We experienced grief no child should have experienced at our age.”

A statement from David McCafferty’s sister Betty Kennedy was also read to court by one of her cousins.

Mrs Kennedy said July 9, 1972, was the worst day of her life.

“I miss him every day,” she said.

“He was such a good person who had friends everywhere he went and from all walks of life.”

The inquest continues.