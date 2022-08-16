19th century Shakespear House in south Belfast goes on the market for £895k

This stunning 19th-century Belfast property that’s on the market for almost £900,000 is a home fit for a bard.

Shakespear House in Adelaide Park was built in 1891 for JF Warden, the former owner of the Grand Opera House.

Shakespear House, 2 Adelaide Park, Belfast.

In 1918 it was sold to the Haslett family and passed down three generations until the previous owner died earlier this year.

The Victorian red brick property is now having its moment in the spotlight after being listed by Templeton Robinson estate agents.

Senior partner Beth Robinson said the three-storey house has already proved to be a hit.

She said: “It came on the market on Monday and we have already had a dozen viewings booked in for later this week and early next week. It’s very much in its original state. The elderly lady who lived in it sadly passed away six months ago.”

Read more Co Down shorefront property with heated swimming pool on the market for over £2m

Shakespear House, 2 Adelaide Park, Belfast.

An entrance vestibule opens up to a large spacious hallway which leads to a drawing room, dining room and sitting room.

Each living space – including the kitchen, breakfast room and pantry – has its own distinctive character. It also comes with a laundry room and downstairs cloakroom.

“It is a B1 listed building and is also in a conservation area so its original features will have to be maintained,” Ms Robinson explained.

“It will most likely be used as a family home. It has so much history and is a fine example of Victorian architecture with high corniced ceilings and lots of interesting details.”

The first floor features a wide and spacious landing which leads to five bedrooms, a bathroom and separate toilet.

Two more bedrooms can be found on the second floor which also boasts a billiard room, nursery bedroom and a storage room.

Outstanding original features include period fireplaces, ornate panelling, stained glass windows and a wide sweeping staircase.

Ms Robinson admitted she wouldn’t be surprised if it sold for more than the £895,000 asking price.

“It will attract interest, but it is a project for someone and it will go to someone who wants to take it on. The end result of that process will have to see it restored to its former glory.”

When the hard work of restoration is complete, the new owner will be able to enjoy refreshments on the garden lawns which are decorated with a variety of trees and shrubs.

To the rear of the house, which has vehicle access from the Lisburn Road, there is a small plot of ground with six garages suitable for conversion subject to planning permission being granted.