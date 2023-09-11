£1bn of EU funding for Northern Ireland to be announced by Taoiseach

Varadkar will be joined in Belfast by EC chief Sefcovic for statement today

Around £1bn of EU funding for Northern Ireland is to be announced by the Taoiseach in Belfast today.

Leo Varadkar will announce €1.14bn in funding through Peaceplus, a new EU programme that aims to build reconciliation and greater prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic.

The Taoiseach will be joined by Irish Minister Paschal Donohoe, European Commission Vice President Maros Šefovic, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady.

The funding announcement comes just a day ahead of a major business summit in Northern Ireland, with 120 investors understood to be signed up.

US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III is also expected to speak at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit (NIIS) in the ICC conference centre in Belfast.

It comes at a time when London and unionist relations with Dublin are showing signs of strain over the Legacy Bill and recent comments by the Taoiseach that he expects to see a united Ireland in his lifetime.

However, Mr Varadkar added that the new country would be judged on how it treated British people after reunification with Northern Ireland. The Irish government is also taking legal advice on a challenge to the Legacy Bill through the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Heaton-Harris has been the driving force behind the controversial legislation that offers a form of amnesty to people who committed crimes during the Troubles in exchange for providing information.

Peaceplus is a new €1.14bn European Union funding programme, designed to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

Unionists may be dismayed to see European Commission Vice President Maros Šefovic joining the Taoiseach in announcing EU funding for Northern Ireland at a time when they are boycotting the Assembly in protest against the Windsor Framework and Northern Ireland’s budget is stretched to breaking point.

Yesterday, a Dublin spokesperson said the Taoiseach will hold a bilateral meeting with Commissioner Šefovic today to discuss the EU’s commitment to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, as well as the state of play on the implementation of the Windsor Framework.

They said Mr Varadkar will also have a bilateral meeting with UK representatives in order to underline the importance the Irish government attaches to the restoration of the power-sharing institutions and to the British-Irish partnership, as well as the Dublin government’s concerns relating to the UK Government’s Legacy Bill.

The Taoiseach will also engage with Northern Ireland business leaders during the visit. Peaceplus funding takes over from the pre-Brexit Peace and Interreg schemes that funded 23,000 projects over the past 25 years.

It falls under the responsibility of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a North-South Implementation Body headquartered in Belfast and established under the Good Friday Agreement. Tomorrow’s investment summit is expected to see businesses from Japan, India and the US in Belfast.

It comes on the back of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declaring Northern Ireland to be “the world’s most exciting economic zone” in February after signing up to the Windsor Framework with the EU. Global bank Citi is described as ‘principal partner’ to the event. It now has 4,000 employees in NI in four locations, more than 10 times the 375-strong workforce it started out with in 2005.

There have been two major post-Troubles investment conferences in 2008 and 2013 — although both were staged when Stormont was in place.