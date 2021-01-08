£1k reward to solve Antrim coast Milk dumping mystery

Councillor calls for the person who is responsible to be caught immediately

Disgrace: Cartons of milk which have been dumped on the Antrim Coast

The hunt is on to unmask mysterious milk dumpers along the north coast.

Milk cartons scattered on the Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally first appeared last March during the first lockdown.

Now they have reappeared, leaving many locals scratching their heads as to the cause.

Last spring the finger of suspicion for the eyesore was pointed at hospitality businesses.

But local DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke isn't convinced it is a similar motive this time around.

He said the milk cartons made an unwelcome return over the weekend and he himself clambered down onto the rocks to gather them up.

"It's odd because the milk was still in date so that poses many questions. This was on Sunday the 3rd and the best before dates were the 5th, 6th and 7th," he told the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday.

"When this first happened last March it was a one-off and I was hoping that would be that so it's really disappointing to see it happening again.

"It seems to be at night time as constituents have come across the milk in the mornings so clearly someone is pulling up in a lay-by, throwing it over the wall and driving off.

"We think it's the same person at the same time but it's definitely a bit of a mystery.

"The last time we thought it was something to do with hospitality and possibly a business who had them frozen and then wanted to get rid of them.

"This time it doesn't make a lot of sense given the current restrictions as places are largely shut at the moment.

"If we can rule out hospitality this time then that narrows it down to actual milkmen or other suppliers," he added.

"But people are really baffled to hear of this happening again and I think it's the pointlessness of it all that's getting to them as to why anyone would dump this milk when it's in date.

"Also there's the environmental impact of putting plastic in the sea given the damage that it does and the fact that it's a terrible look for one of Northern Ireland's most scenic areas."

Having previously branded litter "a form of treason", Mr Clarke has renewed his offer to match a cash reward being offered by dairy supplier Farmview to help catch those responsible.

"The offer to match Farmview's £500 reward still stands, if anyone can help catch them," he added. "But I would also appeal to those behind this to do the right thing and I'm more than happy to help them dispose of the milk responsibly. There are plenty of people out there who could make good use of it.

Farmview has confirmed that the company's £500 reward remains available.

Director Richard McDowell said he still believes that someone in food service was responsible for dumping stock after having to shut down at short notice.

"Somebody has been very irresponsible," he added.

Mr McDowell said that the company has not received reports of fly-tipping of milk anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is to crackdown on litter louts and dog fouling by bringing in a private enforcement company.

The local authority is planning to employ a firm to patrol "hotspots" and fine offenders.

A council spokesperson said previously: "The vast majority of our citizens are responsible, but unfortunately there are those who continue to flout the law when it comes to dog fouling, fly-tipping and littering."