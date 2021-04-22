£2 million boost for Northern Ireland environmental projects

Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA and Heather McLachlan, National Trust’s Director for Northern Ireland, pictured on Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains - Photo Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Environmental projects across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from an additional £2 million in funding through the department’s Environment Fund.

Over £900,000 worth of funding has so far been handed out through the Department of Agriculture’s Challenge Fund, helping support the work of 23 environmental projects.

One of those projects benefiting is the National Trust’s restoration and conservation of the Slieve Donard pathways.

Speaking during a visit to the Mourne Mountains on Thursday, the minister Edwin Poots said his department would launch the additional funding in the “coming weeks”.

“I am conscious of the significant negative impact that Covid-19 has had on organisations that work tirelessly to protect our environment, enhance access and enable visitors to experience our natural heritage and all of its diversity,” he said.

“Visiting Slieve Donard with the National Trust and taking part in helping to repair pathways to the summit has enabled me to see at first hand the excellent work undertaken by such organisations in protecting our environment.

“This significant additional funding will assist Green Recovery from the Covid pandemic whilst providing further support for the delivery of key Departmental strategic aims and the Programme for Government.”

Heather McLachlan, the National Trust's Director for Northern Ireland said the work to restore the footpaths in the Mournes would help give “thousands of people safe access”.

"As Northern Ireland emerges again from lockdown, we are very aware that access to the outdoors and nature has never been in greater demand,” she added.

“We would urge everyone to enjoy the fresh air and wonderful views at places local to them, and also to play their part in looking after nature by keeping to the paths and taking their litter home with them."