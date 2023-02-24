2,000 Ukrainians supported in Northern Ireland since Russian invasion a year ago

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have been offered support in Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion a year ago.

The war has seen swathes of Ukrainians have to flee their homes due to the conflict.

The Executive Office has been running a sponsorship scheme in Northern Ireland where Ukrainians are hosted by local families.

Figures to this week ahead of the first anniversary of the war show that more than £1 million had been paid out in thank you payments to those families who have offered accommodation for Ukrainians.

Ian Snowden, who has been leading the Ukrainian Refugee Support Team in Northern Ireland, said 1,855 Ukrainians have arrived under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 276 have moved here under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

“Soon after the war began it became clear that millions of Ukrainians needed urgent sanctuary,” he said.

“We have been working closely with public bodies, voluntary organisations and district councils to ensure the Ukrainian people who came here were offered the support they needed.

“Ukrainians are now living in 671 properties which have been very generously provided by local people.

“A total of £1,184,750 has also been paid in ‘thank you’ payments to Homes for Ukraine hosts here to date.”

Mr Snowden said one of the most importance sources of support for arriving Ukrainians has been the Ukraine assistance centres, which have been operating since early April.

“Representatives from various organisations are available at the centres to offer advice on a range of issues including education, health, applying for benefits, housing and jobs,” he said.

“So far, there have been over 3,300 visits to the assistance centres by Ukrainians, which shows how valuable they have been over the past year.

“As many of them are now settled here, we are looking at other ways we can offer support including helplines, online guides and support workers to help those with the most significant needs.

“One year on, all the partners involved remain committed to doing all we can to help the Ukrainians who come here and we will continue to adapt our services to meet their needs for as long as the support is required.”