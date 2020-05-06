20,000 people left Northern Ireland to live elsewhere, new figures reveal

Thousands opted to set up life outside Northern Ireland, new figures suggest.

Over 20,000 people left Northern Ireland in the year up to June 2019, new population statistics have revealed.

And the growth of the older population was found to continue to outstrip the overall total population number.

The number of people aged over 65 increased by 2.1% to 314,700 while the overall population increased by 0.6%. Therefore the older population is growing over three times faster than the total population.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency found the overall population was at 1.894million at June 2019.

With 22,600 births, 15,300 deaths and net inward migration of 4,800, there was an additional 12,000 people the statistics show.

For migration there was 25,600 people moving to Northern Ireland to live with 20,800 leaving to.

The number of children (aged under 16) also increased, by 0.6%, up to 395,900 children.

Meanwhile the UK population increased to 66.797m in mid-2019 – overall annual growth of 361,300 people or 0.5%.

The population of England grew by 0.6% to 56.287m, Scotland by 0.5% to 5.463m and Wales by 0.5% to 3.153m.

In the Republic of Ireland (year to April 2019) the population grew by 1.3% to 4.92 million.

This leaves the population for the island of Ireland at around 6.816m in mid-2019.