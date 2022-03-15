£20,000 reward offered for information on murder of Lurgan nurse Laura Marshall

Crime NI will feature a reconstruction of the murder of Laura Marshall in a bid to catch her killer.

On Tuesday, the seventh episode of Crime NI will air on BBC One Northern Ireland at 11.05pm.

This month officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland discuss the details of live major investigations, appealing to the public for help in solving crimes ranging from theft to murder.

The show will feature CCTV footage and reconstructions of various investigations, including the murder of 31-year-old Laura Marshall, who was found dead nearly six years ago in her apartment on Victoria Street, Lurgan.

She is believed to have been murdered, sometime between 31 March and 3 April 2016.

Laura Marshall’s family have released a joint statement, saying: “Laura was a bubbly girl with a great sense of humour and a heart of gold, she had her whole life ahead of her. It is now approaching the 6th anniversary of her death.

"We as a family are appealing to the public, that if anyone knows anything surrounding the circumstances of Laura’s death, no matter how insignificant they may think the information is, to contact Crimestoppers. Laura deserves justice.”

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, who appears on tonight’s show, added: “It is coming up to the anniversary of Laura’s murder, a 31 year old woman with her whole life ahead of her. She suffered an unimaginable death and my team are determined to bring her killer to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have saw or heard any activity at Laura’s home in The Johnston Allen Building, 122 Victoria Street, Lurgan over 31 March -3 April 2016 to come forward to Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Somebody out there has the missing piece to the puzzle that we need. If you watch the programme you will understand the devastation of the family and what Laura had to go through in her final hours.

“If you come forward, you will be doing so anonymously via Crimestoppers and there is a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a successful conviction.”

Crime NI is a monthly crime appeals programme presented by journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald.

Also included in the programme is a feature segment on the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse involving Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries.

So far, 29 people have come forward to the dedicated investigations team.

Adele Johnston, survivor of the former Marianvale Mother and Baby Home in Newry and founder of ‘Birth Mothers and their Children for Justice NI’ speaks on tonight’s programme of her experience and encourages more survivors to report to Police.

Anyone wishing to contact the dedicated Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries Investigative Team can do so via: MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk or 02890 901728 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm).

Tuesday’s episode is due to be repeated on Wednesday, March 16 at 11.15pm on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer for one week following transmission.

The police are continuing to encourage the public to watch the programme and are emphasising the importance of coming forward with information they may have on any appeals featured.

The programme appeals to viewers to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with the investigating officers on each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.