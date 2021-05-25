£20,000 seized after searches linked to east Belfast UVF

Around £20,000 in cash has been seized by police during an operation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) searched a number of properties in east Belfast on Tuesday with the money seized subject to further investigation.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “East Belfast UVF remain a priority for the PCTF due to the Human Rights abuses they carry in their local community.

“They claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate for their own gain.

“Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of this type of organised criminality.

“Anyone with any information or concerns regarding criminality in the community can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”