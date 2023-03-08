2022 Belfast Christmas market attracted more than one million visitors

Belfast’s Christmas market last year attracted more than one million visitors, according to a council report.

The report is an evaluation of Belfast City Council's 2022 Christmas programme and also found that almost a quarter of those who visited the market where from outside Northern Ireland.

For the past 17 years, Market Place Europe Limited (MPEL) has held continental markets on the grounds of City Hall.

Changes to the contract for the market last year saw a larger seating area and Christmas-themed animated walkways.

According to council report: “There were over 100 stalls and the new contract also set out the requirement for 40% local traders and 60% continental traders.

“There was a Santa’s Grotto supporting the Lord Mayor's charity and a return of free school educational tours, which was extended this year to out of school hours childcare and youth service providers.

“MPEL also ran the Jolly Big Business Boost offering a free chalet to a young business. When the continental market trades at the front of the city hall the footfall increases into St Georges Market and throughout the city centre.

“The Christmas market and the local Christmas offer in St George’s trade side-by-side very successfully. MPEL offered a free pitch to St Georges Market traders this year and in previous years to further enhance trade for the local traders.”

The market attracted a total of 1,015,565 attendees, with 225,963 coming from outside Northern Ireland.

According to surveys, 85% of visitors felt the market ‘met or exceeded’ their expectations, with the top five influencing factors being variety, food and drink, festive atmosphere, consistency, and decorations.

Just over a third (33%) of people visited the Belfast specifically to visit the market and 98% of attendees strongly agreed or agreed that the market has a positive impact on encouraging people to come to Belfast.

A series of other events were part of BCC's 2022 Christmas programme, including at the council's 2 Royal Avenue community and culture hub.

There were ‘up-cycling’ Christmas jumper workshops, a Santa post box and an event where people created their own advent calendars.

Through the 2 Royal Avenue events money was raised for several charities, including £845 for Shelter NI and £200 for the Trussell Trust.