£204k of UVF-linked cannabis discovered in east Belfast

The drugs the PSNI seized from the property on the Albertbridge Road.

A large amount of cannabis worth an estimated £204,000 and linked to the UVF was found in east Belfast today (Wednesday).

A 23-year-old man was arrested following the search at a house on Albertbridge Road. The police also seized money and other drug related paraphernalia.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He was also further arrested by officers on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug following the recovery of a quantity of herbal cannabis in Dundonald, in September 2022. The man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “A search operation was carried out at the property by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, alongside Tactical Support Group officers from the Police Service’s Operational Support Department.

“This operation was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

“During the search officers seized a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £204,000.

“A sum of money was also recovered and a number of other items including drug-related paraphernalia.

“The man remains in police custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“This search and arrest is demonstration of our commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information that could aid their investigation contact them via 101.