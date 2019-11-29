£20k for charity as little Charlie Craig remembered

Anna McDonald, from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, receives a cheque from Cliodhna and Nancy Craig. Also pictured are some of Charlie’s classmates at St Joseph’s Primary School and principal, Mr Declan Murray (c), with Maura Lowry and Dee French, from St Patrick’s Parish Centre

More than £20,000 was raised in support of the Charlie Craig Christmas Fair which took place in Lisburn last week.

The event was in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit Charity in memory of the little boy who spent the majority of his life receiving specialist care for leukaemia, including two bone marrow transplants.

But he was admitted to hospital in mid-July in a critical condition having suffered graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) since his second transplant.

Charlie's mother, Cliodhna, said they were "overwhelmed" by the support. "The love and warmth when you entered the room was so apparent."

She added: "Family photos which took us through Charlie's childhood were projected on to the walls throughout the day, so he was very much present and a part of the event."