£20k reward offered in Mark Hall murder investigation

A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information relating to the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast.

Mark Hall (31) was murdered in a gun attack last December, which happened exactly a week before Christmas.

Mr Hall had been living in the Republic of Ireland but visited his mother in the St James’ area regularly. He was at his mother’s house when gunmen arrived at the door.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Mark Hall was shot dead in a brutal gun attack at his family home in Rodney Drive, Belfast, on Saturday December 18. Just after 4.30pm, two gunmen approached the home and one fired shots through the front window of the house. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died.”

The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information the charity receives anonymously that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI earlier this year shows Mark’s last movements, as he made his way towards the family home in Rodney Drive.

“It also shows two gunmen arrive at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top. The pair get out of the rear passenger-side door of the car, and head to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive,” said DCI McGuiness.

Mark Hall CCTV footage shows him walking with his sister and nephew.

“It’s here, at a house with family members present, that the harrowing event took place. This was a cruel attack, which has left loved ones bereft, and indeed a whole community united in shock.

“I am keen to jog memories, and am appealing to anyone with information to please do the right thing and come forward. I am particularly interested in locating the vehicle used by the gunmen.”

To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.