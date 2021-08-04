£22m deal to rebuild integrated school in Carrickfergus 

Former Education Minister Peter Weir confirmed the school’s transfer to integrated status from September 2021

Ground will be broken within weeks on a £22m replacement for an integrated college in east Antrim following the award of a contract.

The new Ulidia Integrated College in Carrickfergus was granted funding because of its growth, popularity and success, according to principal Michael Houston.

The school will accommodate an increased intake of 700 from this September, up from 530. The college is over subscribed yearly by 70%, administrators said.

Details of the contract awarded to Newry firm O’Hare and McGovern emerged after a new poll revealed overwhelming support for integrated education here .

The LucidTalk survey indicated 73% of people would support plans for their local school to become integrated.

Planning permission was granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in the face of some concerns over increased traffic around the Victoria Rise campus, which also houses Acorn Integrated Primary.

The contract price was above the expected £19m when the plan was first unveiled in 2019.

It will be a part two-storey and part three-storey complex with 44 classrooms and has a total floor area of 10,314 square metres.

The plan also includes a larger parking and drop off/pick up zone, as well as a 3G soft surface pitch, a basketball court and enclosed grass pitch and hard-surfaced play areas.

The old buildings will be demolished, which will happen after the new build is substantially completed.

Ohmg Holdings, the named awardee, is the parent company of the 50-year-old O’Hare and McGovern firm, one of the largest in the sector here.

It won the contract over four other bidders. Work is expected to be completed in May 2023.

Ulidia opened in 1997 in Whitehead with just 63 students before moving to the present site two years later, at which time 240 students were enrolled.

It was granted fully-funded integrated college status in 2000. During its time as an independently funded college, Ulidia suffered numerous sectarian incidents directed toward the students and was torched twice, one time destroying the library.

In April then Education Minister Peter Weir confirmed Carrickfergus Central Primary School’s transfer to integrated status from September 2021, the third in the town.